A short film festival, featuring the works of filmmakers from the South West Asia and North Africa (SWANA) region, is taking place this week at Spazju Kreattiv as part of the ongoing Refraction collective exhibition and performances.

The festival, being held in collaboration with Soura Film Festival (Berlin), aims to provide a broad selection of queer stories through mixed genres, countries of origin and especially a diverse spectrum of queer identities.

The programme includes the intimate portrait of a young gay man from Morocco on a journey to find his community in The Last Paradise, followed by the plight of a trans woman in Iran seeking to validate her identity in Reset.

From a small village in Turkey, Iz reveals the touching portrait of two women married to the same man who find their own love and connection, while The Guest depicts an unconventional ménage-à-trois that almost derails a marriage of convenience in Tunisia.

The film festival is being held on Friday and Saturday at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta.

For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.