Dominican rookie Chris Duarte led the injury-hit Indiana Pacers to a 121-117 NBA overtime triumph over Stephen Curry and the Golden Warriors on Thursday.

One day after shocking LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles, the Pacers pulled off another unlikely win in California, despite a slew of absences that included injured starters Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.

Undaunted, Duarte stepped up to score a career-best 27 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta