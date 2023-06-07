A short course on hearing impairment is being organised by Malta University Consulting. The 12-hour course spread over six two-hour sessions will be held during July and will be delivered online via Zoom.

The course is aimed at careworkers, family members, educators and other professionals and employers who would like to better their knowledge on hearing loss. Hearing impairment occurs when a person loses part or all of their ability to hear. It can affect personal and work life due to impaired communication. The course will enable participants to obtain detailed information on hearing loss, besides learning how to understand and interact with individuals with this condition.

Dr Nadine Tabone and Dr Pauline Miggiani are the two trainers who will deliver the course. Dr Tabone is a full-time lecturer at the University of Malta whose main academic focus is audiology and hearing impairment. Dr Miggiani works on pediatric diagnostics and rehabilitation, speech audiometry, electrophysiological tests (auditory brainstem response) and implantable devices (bone anchored hearing aids and cochlear implants).

For further information call Marie Bugeja at Malta University Consulting on 9982 9244, 2124 0746, or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt.

The deadline for registration is June 30.

For further information view www.maltaconsulting.mt.