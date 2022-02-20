A short course on autism will be held via Zoom from March 7 to 25, organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd in collaboration with the University of Malta’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

The online course, entitled Step by Step to Autism, will provide participants detailed information on Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). They will learn how to understand and interact with individuals with this condition.

The course is ideal for parents, educators, other professionals or employers who would like to improve their knowledge on ASD.

The course coordinators and trainers are Nadine Tabone and Kristina Agius who are lecturers at the Department of Communication Therapy of the University’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

For further information call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt