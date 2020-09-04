Broken marriages, teen troubles and construction chaos are among the themes being tackled at the Cospicua Short Play Festival, which is being held today and tomorrow under strict safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writers from across the country submitted entries for the third edition of the festival and an expert jury selected the best six plays.

Pizza, Xi Ħadd?. Photo: Dorian Bugeja

These include La Tikber Tkun Taf, written by Karl Schembri, which revolves around a five-year-old whose bond between her and her parents is broken once the mother decides to leave the house together with her daughter due to her husband’s grievous mistakes. Fast-forward 20 years and the father has to confront his daughter. What will he tell her?

Audrey Rose Mizzi’s comedy Pizza, Xi Ħadd? follows two guys who are keeping a person hostage, while waiting for instructions from their boss. But the hostage manages to escape and the duo scramble to find a way to fool their boss without getting into trouble.

Another play to make the cut is Andrè Mangion’s Id-Dawl mit-Tieqa fis-Sitt Sular/Il-Warda tax-Xewk Fuq iċ-Ċinta tal-Ġnien. The protagonists are a couple tired of the same old daily routine but two occurrences change their lives for the better. However, other people’s plans soon interfere with their newly-found happiness and they decide to take matters into their own hands.

Id-Dawl mit-Tieqa fis-Sitt Sular/Il-Warda tax-Xewk Fuq iċ-Ċinta tal-Ġnien

Clint Chircop’s Tidħolx features four students attending the final year of secondary school. They skive off school and go to a remote place for some adventure. Things run smoothly until love, jealousy and immaturity turn the adventure into tragedy.

Lil Din l-Art Ħelwa tal-Konkrit is a sharp, cynical satire by Stefan Magri that takes aim at the local construction industry. It centres around a lobbyist for the construction industry, a man without scruples and morals.

Pawża, by Gilbert Mallia, sees a young man and woman who while away the time chatting in a public garden, talking about anything under the sun, but especially about happy and sad events taking place around them.

These short plays will be held at some historic open-air venues of the locality – St Margaret Square, St Margaret Street, Misraħ Bonnici, Matty Grima Street and in front of the Cospicua home for the elderly.

Tidħolx

At the end of the festival, awards will be given to the best male actor, the best female actor, the best director, the best author and the best overall production.

The main aim of the festival is, however, to expose local talent and the historic ambience of Cospicua.Besides, the staging of the festival takes on special significance this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has strongly impacted the arts sector, with many events planned for this year being scrapped.

“We want to show that even with restrictions imposed by the pandemic and through discipline and control, we can still do theatre… not for the masses but for small groups... but at least it’s happening,” Joseph Galea, artistic director of the festival, told Times of Malta.

The festival is being organised by the Cospicua Local Council with the support of the Malta Tourism Authority and the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.

Pawża

Safety measures

Due to the pandemic, the public attending the festival needs to adhere to the following guidelines:

1. Entrance to the festival is strictly from St Margaret Square (Cospicua Local Council area).

2. Masks are to be worn at all times.

3. While respecting social distance measures, on entry attendees are requested to proceed to the local council office, whereby festival helpers will take note of one’s attendance in line with one’s booking.

4. Attendees’ temperatures will be checked.

5. They will have to apply sanitiser before signing a GDPR consent form, making use of a souvenir pen that will be distributed to all attendees.

6. Attendees will then be given a lanyard that gives them access to all festival areas, together with a booklet containing a sitemap and performance timings.

7. Attendees will then be requested to select the performance they want to watch first and proceed to its location.

The cast of La Tikber Tkun Taf during rehearsals.