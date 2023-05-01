Kaxxa tal-Injam u Rakkonti Oħra

by Joseph Falzon

published by Klabb Kotba Maltin

A collection of short stories titled Kaxxa tal-Injam holds up a mirror to Maltese culture, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The litera­ture of Joseph Falzon reflects the tribulations and aspirations of the people of Malta by capturing the practical problems and even frivolous preoccupations of modern life.

At times, the stories show how the pandemic has affected the lives of the characters – for some merely disrupting their schedules, while for others, providing a reckoning to assess their core priorities.

Falzon’s writing illuminates the fears and aspirations of Malta’s citizens and offers a comprehensive perspective of the difficulties they encounter. Despite the serious issues, the stories nevertheless have a light-heartedness and sense of humour. The characters struggle with problems like materia­lism and addiction, yet they also enjoy their connections with one another.

Falzon’s writing illuminates the fears and aspirations of Malta’s citizens. File Photo Chris Sant Fournier

Falzon’s writing highlights both the darker and lighter sides of the human experience, capturing the complexity of human nature.

The theme of physical illness weaves through as a purveyor of suffering and exposing the bedrock of our hierarchy of needs.

Kaxxa tal-Injam is a significant and pertinent book that addresses the issues and aspirations of modern Maltese society.

The writing style in Maltese “as spoken at home” emphasises the value of fortitude, empathy and community in enduring trying times.

With its distinctive viewpoint on the human experience, this book is an important addition to the canon of Maltese literature. It is evidence of how literature may enlighten our perception of the world and aid in the understanding of our own life and the difficulties we encounter.

Anyone interested in contacting the author is welcome to do so via e-mail falzonjoseph@yahoo.com.