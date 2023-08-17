Every day at least two people donate their hair to be used to make wigs for people undergoing cancer treatment or who have other illnesses – but there is a shortage of one particular colour.

“The least popular hair donated is grey hair,” says Claire Micallef Pulé, support and relationship manager at the Malta Community Chest Fund.

“Elderly people tend to think their grey hair is not good to be donated. It is in this colour of hair that we receive the fewest donations, while wigs made of grey hair are very much in demand.”

In November 2015, the MCC started offering wigs to cancer patients who lose their hair due to treatment like chemotherapy.

“Often, the patient’s reaction to the news that their hair will fall off because of the specialised treatment is worse than the actual news of their illness. Most patients feel completely lost and do not have the courage to face their loved ones, friends, colleagues and people with their changed appearance…”

The response from Maltese and Gozitan donors to give hair has been overwhelming. Last year, 814 hair donations were received and, up to June of this year, 341 hair donations were received.

In 2022, some 80 patients were given a wig made from real hair whereas this year that number is already 74.

How does it work?

When a person undergoing treatment needs a wig, they contact the MCCF and book an appointment for a fitting with a professional hairdresser at the MCCF’s office within the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

Meanwhile, anyone can donate hair so long as it is in a healthy condition, even if dyed. Hair must be not less than 30cm long and cannot be bleached.

Ideally, the hair is cut dry by a professional hairdresser who knows how hair is to be cut and prepared.

“Hair which is to be donated should be dry, placed in a paper bag or tissue paper and not plaited. When the hair is plaited, it takes the form of the plait which is quite a task to remove,” Micallef Pulé explains.

The hair is then cleaned, grouped according to colour, hair type and length, and prepared by a professional hairdresser qualified in wigs. It is then sent abroad with a specific order of wigs and details taken during the fitting such as colour and length.

This process takes approximately 12 to 15 weeks. Each wig would otherwise cost the patient up to €1,000.

Children who donate their hair often send in notes or letters of encouragement.

Notes of encouragement

Children, who often donate their hair following a haircut such as after their Holy Communion, often send notes of encouragement with the donation.

One boy wrote: “In memory of my nanna who passed away with cancer before I was born.”

A girl who donated her cherished long hair wrote: “This is just a little gesture of courage to all cancer patients,” while another girl sent a message of encouragement to the people needing a wig: “Remember you’re still special.”

“It is difficult to express the happiness we all feel when we receive notes of thanks or photos of patients during important family occasions, like weddings of their children, telling us how happy they were and how well dressed they felt with our help,” Micallef Pulé says.

“We recently received a thank you note from a mother of a 10-year-old girl suffering from alopecia: ‘I thank you from the bottom of my heart, it means so much for me to see my daughter comfortable with her look. Your help is priceless.’

“The most beautiful thing is the many hair donations we receive from people donating their hair to people they do not know and entrusting the MCCF to continue with its ethos of helping those in need,” she says.

Hair donations can be posted to: The Malta Community Chest Fund, Office of the President, The Palace, Valletta VLT 1115. Or drop them off at one of the MCCF offices: The Palace, Valletta (Monday to Friday, 9am - 3pm); SAMOC Office, Level -1, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre (Monday to Friday, 8.30am - 1pm); MCCF Gozo Office, 3rd Floor, The Brokerage, St Martha Street, Victoria (Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm).