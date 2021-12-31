Several pharmacies around Malta may have to close temporarily as they struggle with staff absences due to COVID or quarantine, according to a representative of the sector.

Mario Debono, president of the pharmacy and pharmaceutical division of the Malta Chamber of SMEs, told Times of Malta yesterday that staff shortages may force pharmacies to close over the next few days.

“People do not realise how important pharmacies are,” he said.

“They are not shops. They depend on healthcare professionals to operate. No pharmacy can open without a pharmacist.”

Debono went on to note that pharmacists are already in short supply and this has now been exacerbated by some who are in quarantine.

“Our job is not to close but to continue delivering healthcare and medicines to patients. We are sharing resources as much as we can but some temporary closures are inevitable,” he said.

Debono said pharmacies were not eligible for any COVID assistance that was available to other businesses, simply because they could not close as they were providing an essential service.

“It’s a shame that no one offered any help at all, even with rent and electricity subsidies,” he said.

The pharmacy sector is not the only one facing a lack of staff due to COVID. Human resources at Mater Dei Hospital have been described as dire by the head of the nurses’ union, with close to 100 nurses in quarantine.

The situation is similar in hospitality, with catering establishments facing worker shortages, according to the hotels and restaurants association.

On Wednesday, the government announced that some quarantine periods will be shorter, mainly depending on the booster.