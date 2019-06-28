Four short films by the students of the Master of Arts in Film Studies are being presented as part of Evenings on Campus this evening.

Two productions, Vitor and Boy Wonder, by students currently following the course, have been made by the students themselves under the supervision of award-winning directors Antonio Piazza and Fabio Mollo, with Jana Marsik as director of photography. The other two productions, Kużra by Lara Azzopardi and The Inner Voice by Bruce Micallef Eynaud, were part of the final year dissertation project.

The films will be presented by Gloria Lauri Lucente and some of the students themselves.

The films are being screened at the University of Malta at 9pm. Entrance by donation, all proceeds to the RIDT.