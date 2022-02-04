The number of shot protected birds found by the public spiked during the pandemic, figures collected by BirdLife Malta show.

According to the NGO's data, the number of shot protected birds recorded in just one year is equivalent to the total reported over four years.

A total of 181 birds were shot and found by the public in 2021, and a further 210 in 2020.

In comparison, a total of 213 shot protected birds were found in 2018 and 2019.

In the previous four years - the period between 2014 and 2017, a total of 190 birds were shot.

The NGO said in a statement on Friday that these numbers are "only a small fraction" as they reflect only reports of injured or dead birds found by the public.

It claimed that "thousands of other protected birds such as birds of prey, flamingos and herons were illegally shot down and collected by the culprits, mainly for taxidermy purposes".

According to the NGO'sdata, a total of 794 illegally shot protected birds were found by the public over eight years. Three-quarters of these were logged in the last four years, it said.

"The figures do not include the illegally trapped finches under the scam ‘scientific’ derogation created by the government.

"This smokescreen derogation has already been heavily challenged by the European Commission (EC) and Malta will be taken to the European Court of Justice (ECJ)," it added.

"The abuse of such a derogation is so rampant that in just a few months BirdLife Malta received 926 protected finches for rehabilitation, following which they were released back into the wild.

"A further 120 protected birds were also illegally trapped with the same methods. In November a political decision was taken to halt the involvement of BirdLife Malta in such cases related to finch trapping, in order not to expose the severity of this problem," it claimed in the statement.

BirdLife said it will also be sending its figures and photographic evidence to the European Commission.

Little Egret recovered dead with shotgun injuries from Marsa last November. Photo by BirdLife Malta Short-eared Owl recovered by police from Siġġiewi in September of 2021. Photo by BirdLife Malta Osprey, a highly-protected bird of prey, found in Bidnija in October 2021. Photo by BirdLife Malta 2. The Flamingos shot down at Qawra Point at the start of the season. Photo by Malta Police Force Common Kestrel recovered from Għarb, Gozo in October 2021. Photo by Benjamin Grech Trapped hawfinch showing abrasions from being encaged, confiscated by police. Photo by BirdLife Malta Black-winged Stilt with multiple shotgun injuries recovered from St Thomas Bay in June. Photo by BirdLife Malta Grey Heron in flight, covered in blood with one leg missing. Photo by Mario V Gauci

'Lack of discipline, weaker enforcement'

“There are various reasons why rampant illegal killing is on the rise in Malta. We believe that the lack of discipline by the hunters along with a government that is bending over backwards and sideways to give in to the hunting lobby’s demands for weaker laws, weaker enforcement, and more derogations from the European Birds Directive are the main cause," CEO Mark Sultana noted.

"We are still suffering from two big mistakes by previous governments that had given amnesties to thousands of hunters who declared over half a million illegally shot protected birds."

He said the vetting of these lists had been halted, making it easy for hunters who shoot protected birds nowadays to also be forgiven.

"To make things worse, it seems that certain words have never been put into action as in the case of declaring Qawra Point a no-hunting zone. While the Minister of Environment publicly stated this following the massacre of protected greater flamingos in the area, it seems he failed to find support from the rest of the government.

"We demand both parties to stop being spineless towards those who break the law and start taking illegal killing and trapping seriously.”