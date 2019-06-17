Updated at 11.50am

Shots were fired during an argument in Gozo in the early hours of Friday morning, but no one was injured, the police said.

The weapon was fired at around 1.45am along Triq San Kurunatu in Nadur. Two men were held for questioning following the incident, with officers starting a search for a third man.

Sources on Friday described the incident as “sensitive”, as it involved mental health concerns.

The shots are believed to have been fired into the air by a man who lives in the quiet Nadur road while his two brothers were asleep.