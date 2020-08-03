Adrian Delia’s future as leader of the Nationalist Party hangs in the balance after a vote by members of the general council who opted to go for a fresh election for a party leader. Matthew Xuereb spoke to two councillors on the result, the way forward and whether Delia should throw his name into the hat again.

Andrè Grech

“My first thoughts after Saturday’s result go to the persons who believed in our message and showed their support by voting for the leader’s confirmation. I also want to thank everyone else who voted differently in a democratic exercise.

“Democracy must remain at the heart of the party.

“I, personally, campaigned for confirmation because, over the past three years, Adrian Delia worked very hard to get the party back on its feet financially. After so many years of losses, the party not only managed to balance its books but started operating with a surplus without needing to dispose of our clubs at give-away prices.

Adrian Delia always believed that the final say was that of the party paid up members

“Adrian Delia had a different vision: that of retaining the party’s property and rent them for commercial purposes at commercial rates. The income from this measure increased tenfold.

“More people started donating money to the party, membership increased drastically and more people started investing in the party. Delia fought the government in parliament and in court on several fronts.

“I am still confident he is strong enough to keep battling against the country’s corrupt government and, with the help of a suitable team around him, we can offer solutions for the well-being of our citizens.

“Delia always believed that the final say was that of the party paid up members (tesserati). His original proposal was that of going for a vote of confidence by the tesserati. He never feared being contested again in a leadership election.

“We will now have an open leadership race with Delia as one of the contenders. His slogan will be Mod Ġdid b’Nies Ġodda (A new way with new people). He also promised that, if a new leader is chosen, he will give his full support as he is a true believer of democracy.

“The wider the forum, the bigger the support Delia has. He was elected by the tesserati and stands a good chance to be the tesserati’s choice once more.

“After the two votes in the parliamentary group and the executive committee, Delia understood that these two fora are sending a message and he believed he should put his leadership to the test of the party members.

“I strongly believe that Delia should contest the leadership election as he owes it to the members who elected him three years ago. They are the ones who voted for a new way of doing politics. Politics made for the people by the people.

“No one understands Delia better than our grassroots because he has proven himself to be so close to the grassroots’ aches and pains, in stark contrast with past leaders. This strong bond will form the backbone of his new campaign.

“This new candidacy is a statement that Delia is adamant to finish what he started, notwithstanding the opposition. Let’s hope that all the other contesting candidates will have the same resolve and drive. Only then shall we rest, in the belief that we can become credible again in the electorate’s minds.”

Joe Grech

“The Nationalist Party has always held the opinion of its general council in high esteem. On Saturday, the general council confirmed once again what the parliamentary group and the executive committee had already confirmed and voted on; that Partit Nazzjonalista desperately needs a new leadership.

“The general council has agreed with the executive committee that the only way the PN can get out of the current situation is by allowing new and talented people to guide the party in these difficult times.

“Following Saturday’s result, there are no personal winners and losers. The PN though, has won. The vote gave hope to all those who always stood by the PN.

“We have won the opportunity to regenerate and regroup, without discarding anyone. We want criticism to be a tool to guide us forward, not to attack our peers with it.

“Partit Nazzjonalista now enters a new phase, where interested parties to the leadership will be given time to think about how they want to move forward. I have no doubt that we will be seeing a number of capable people who will be stepping forward to give their contribution.

“This result shows more than ever that the party’s structures are united in their resolve to see this process through to the end. The party is calling for help and it is our duty to answer that call.

“I was one of those who voted for Adrian Delia three years ago but now I am disappointed with the situation the party is in. The current situation is untenable and, quite frankly,surreal, given the recent political earthquakes we have experienced.

“To fail to act in such a situation is not an option. And the action required is very clear as the past three votes have outlined. If we truly want what is best for the party, we need a credible and relevant leader.

One that has a vision for the party, knows where he or she wants to take it and how it will get there. One that is credible and inspires, not one that is constantly battering away serious allegations.

“The upcoming leadership race will provide us with candidates that can put their best foot forward and bring their skills and talents to the table. I believe that the party is ready to change, to be more credible, to truly be a party so many people crave.

“Enough words, the time for action is now.”