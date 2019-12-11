An accurate property valuation should reflect its fair value, which is the price at which a property is sold on an arm’s length transaction between market participants. There are mainly two ways to arrive at the value of a commercial property, either by identifying a comparable market transaction or by utilising the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

Theoretically, the most accurate approach in valuing a property is by identifying a comparable market transaction. The logic being that, if a similar asset was sold in an orderly transaction, the established price should be approximately the same for all comparable assets, based on the assumption that a buyer will not pay more than the market price and correspondingly, a seller will not accept a lower price than the market price.

However, in practice it is difficult to identify a comparable market transaction. Inherently no two properties are exactly alike. Furthermore, market transactions can become less frequent or market prices of comparable assets are simply not available. This is why the discounted cash flow method has become a more popular choice in valuing commercial properties.

In recent years, the local property market has seen a number of new high rise and commercial properties. Given the limited market and the uniqueness of each property, the majority of valuations are performed using a discounted cash flow method.

Property for lease valued in terms of the DCF method has three key inputs that investors need to be aware of, being the rental rate (usually expressed in euro per m2), the occupancy rate and the discount rate. It is customary that a base rental rate is chosen based on the market conditions at valuation date, with an anticipated annual growth in the rental rate.

The occupancy rate represents the ratio of rented space to the total amount of available rentable space and the discount rate reflects the rate of return that investors demand for investing in the property. A key risk in such valuations is the tenants lease term, with shorter term leases presenting a higher level of investment risk. The renegotiation of leases is not easily predictable and is directly dependent on the market situation.

Although the DCF method is a widely accepted valuation method and even recognised by International Financial Reporting Standards, it has a crucial flaw. A sound DCF valuation will not automatically translate to the fair value of the property unless a buyer is willing and able to buy the property. This proves to show that the current value of properties held for lease is dependent on future tenants and healthy occupancy rates, which critically depend on the right balance of market demand and supply.

The local boom in the property market has enticed a number of significant investments, with major players investing heavily in the industry. A number of significant projects are expected to be completed within the next two years and this should balance out the current shortage of office and commercial space.



Nonetheless, it is critical that the planned supply is matched with a strong demand, which is highly reliant on a strong economic activity. Unfortunately, the current political crisis is hampering our services industry and the consequent demand for property. It is essential for both major players and retail investors exposed to the property market through bonds and equities, not to end up in a situation of an oversupply of properties as the consequences can be far greater than currently anticipated.

