The Mercedes-Benz EQA matches stylish looks with a decent electric range. Darren Cassey finds out if it’s a worthy contender in this bustling segment.

Electric vehicles are fast becoming the norm, and it seems there are two ways established manufacturers are going about electrifying their fleets. One way is to create electric vehicle platforms from scratch to be sold under new branding, while the other is to simply offer electric versions of existing products.

Mercedes-Benz, however, has done a little bit of both. It launched its EQ sub-brand for electric vehicles, but has largely been adapting existing models for electric powertrains, with the forthcoming EQS the first bespoke model.

The EQA is a hugely important car for Mercedes as it hopes to be the volume electric seller, and the German firm has brought it to market through adapting the popular GLA SUV. But with rivals offering cool, quirky, bespoke alternatives, does it have enough character and quality to stand out?

