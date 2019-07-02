Making trade union membership mandatory, as the General Workers’ Union is suggesting, is objectionable as it robs workers of the right to freedom of association.

However, obviously aware of the legal hurdles in the way of the implementation of such a proposal, the union is now arguing that its plan would leave the option of non-enrolment in a trade union open on condition that those choosing not to join would have to pay part of the union membership fee.

Both the GWU and other unions supporting the proposal feel this is only reasonable since non-members enjoy the same improvement in working conditions negotiated by the union on behalf of the labour force. On the face of it, this sounds quite legitimate, but would it be legal?

Workers preferring not to join a trade union in a particular workplace may argue they can well fight for their interests on their own, without the need of any help from any trade union. What may often stand in the way of workers joining a particular trade union is its affiliation, directly or indirectly, to a political party, as the GWU is with the Labour Party.

Keen supporters of a political party considered rival to another to which the union is affiliated are therefore usually among the first to object to mandatory membership.

But they may not object to paying a small fee if, as it is now being suggested, this goes to a common trade union fund, not to the union whose policies run against those of the political party they support.

In an environment where politics often dominates discussion, it is best to avoid situations that intensify rivalry at workplaces. The GWU argues that mandatory membership would strengthen the trade unions’ arm in fighting precarious employment and the exploitation of workers in sectors where unionisation is very low or non-existent, such as in construction and tourism.

It is common knowledge today that hundreds of workers in tourism, catering and construction industries are being paid low wages, in many places even below the minimum wage. Most of the workers are foreign, taken in employment precisely because they tend to accept any wage rate as long as they get a job.

The sheer exploitation taking place is most shameful and ought to be urgently checked through more vigorous inspections.

Small contractors are hiring and firing at will, knowing they can easily find willing hands to replace those whom they may find uncooperative or who may suddenly start asking for a higher wage. Had the Nationalists been in government, the GWU would probably not have stopped lambasting the administration for the rampant employment abuses taking place today.

As to the proposal for mandatory trade union membership, would this apply only to places where workers are already unionised, forcing non-members within an enterprise either to join or pay part of the membership fee?

In other words, would workers who are not represented by any trade union at their workplaces be expected to join a trade union?

Has a thorough study been made of the implications involved, and if yes, what does it show?

Since the proposal raises a number of issues, it would need to be carefully considered before it is put forward for implementation.