Have you ever wished you could take control of an iconic Maltese bus as you make your way through the narrow roads of Malta, picking up passengers and taking them to their destination?

Now you can, thanks to 2Fold Games, developers of the game Move Bak.

Move Bak game. Credit: 2 Fold Games Move Bak game. Credit: 2 Fold Games Move Bak game. Credit: 2 Fold Games

The objective of the game is to navigate the tight roads of Malta, picking up as many passengers as could be fit in the bus before getting to the terminal, all in a very limited time.

“You will need to react quickly to take the correct turns as the narrow Maltese roads can get pretty hard to navigate.”

The game, released on Google Play and iOS App store on June 24, is inspired by Malta's picturesque villages and buildings.

The terminal at the end of each level has a small Tritons’ Fountain in the centre and the bus being driven is an old typical Maltese bus, a symbol of a bygone era.

“The bus you drive throughout the game is a symbol of an era gone. A more carefree era where every trip on the bus to school or to work felt like an adventure,” the developers said.