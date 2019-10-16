Alex Urso is presenting the final stage of his project Grand Hotel Europa, with a residency at Unfinished Art Space in Malta, and a show at Studio 87 in Valletta.

Through drawing, collage and installation, Grand Hotel Europa reflects on the political and humanitarian crises that the EU has experienced in recent years. Each series of works included in the project explores the rise of nationalistic feelings from different perspectives and philosophies, with a particular focus on the migrant flows through and around Europe.

Urso’s visit to Malta follows the first two chapters of the project, which took place in Belgrade, Serbia, and in Ustka on the Baltic Coast.

The project takes its name from a large hotel, the Hotel Europa on the Adriatic coast – a childhood memory of Urso’s, representing a stability and unity in Europe, currently threatened by populism and far-right beliefs.

The exhibition is curated by Margerita Pulè and is supported by the Italian Cultural Institute and Fairwinds Management. It is hosted by Studio 87 and produced by Unfinished Art Space.

The finissage of Grand Hotel Europa is taking place tomorrow at Studio 87, Liesse Hill, Valletta, at 7pm.