This Mother's Day, show her that you care with a loving Kiehl's gift pack.

The Kiehl's brand is renowned for using unique natural ingredient solutions for beauty and skincare routines. Inspired by Kiehl’s apothecary heritage, the Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Concentrate facial oil (30ml) is uniquely formulated for problem skin including skin prone to blemishes, visible redness and discomfort.

This helps visibly reduce skin redness and provides skin with relief from discomfort, calms the feeling of stressed skin while helping balance hydration and helps strengthen skin’s barrier to help skin protect itself.

The extra-gentle Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Concentrate gel cleanser (75ml) purifies problem skin prone to visible redness and discomfort, leaving skin feeling calm and comfortably clean without stripping skin of essential moisture.

It is formulated to purify problem skin prone to visible redness and discomfort, remove impurities without stripping skin of essential moisture and create a light, gentle foam, leaving your skin feeling comfortably clean.

Available from Chemimart.