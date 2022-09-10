Thane Micallef has called on his Valletta players to show the hunger and ambition to win all three points as the Citizens face their neighbouring rivals Floriana in a highly-anticipated derby at the National Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 6.30pm).

Valletta have enjoyed a positive start to the season as they are still unbeaten after three matches following draws with Hibernians and Sirens as well as a 6-0 win over Pietà Hotspurs.

Derbies between Valletta and Floriana hold special significance for both sets of fans and Micallef admitted that while this match carried the usual three points, he is aware of how important this clash was for his club’s fans.

“There may be another three points at stake on Saturday, but we are aware of how important this match is for our fans,” Micallef told the Times of Malta.

