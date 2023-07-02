The Porsche brand was born 75 years ago: on June 8, 1948, the Porsche 356 ‘No. 1’ received its general operating permit. For Ferry Porsche, this was a dream come true − a sports car that had never existed before.

This is the entrepreneurial spirit that has characterised the sports car manufacturer to this day: for 75 years, Porsche has been ‘Driven by Dreams’.

The manufacturer recently celebrated its success story in five acts together with trailblazers and co-travellers from the past decades at Porscheplatz in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart, Germany.

“Pioneering spirit and passion – this is what Porsche is all about. We combine tradition and innovation. We’re always looking forward with courage – but we never forget who we are and where we come from. For 75 years we have been continuously reinventing ourselves, while remaining true to ourselves and our values. Only by constantly changing has Porsche remained Porsche,” Oliver Blume, host and chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, said during the live show.

During the first act of the show, Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of the supervisory board for many years, addressed the 800 invited guests, saying: “Porsche makes dreams come true. Again and again we have succeeded in surprising and inspiring our customers. With fascinating design. With trailblazing technology. With impressive quality. For 75 years.”

In the following four acts, contemporary witnesses, brand ambassadors and Porsche representatives applied themselves to the topics ‘zeitgeist’, ‘performance’, ‘pioneering spirit’ and ‘dreams’.

An anniversary show featuring music, light and choreography was held recently in Porsheplatz in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart, Germany.

Between speeches, the audience enjoyed spectacular stage shows composed of music, light and choreography. The show was accompanied by driving action in the sports cars related to the respective act.

As part of the anniversary show, the exhibition Driven by Dreams. 75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars was also ceremoniously opened in the Porsche Museum in Zuffenhausen. Guests can enjoy exciting stories about the company’s pioneering spirit, feats of engineering and courage until January 7, 2024.

Porsche has also donated €1,800,000 to the non-profit organisation ‘Make-A-Wish’, which makes the dreams and wishes of seriously ill children and youths all over the world come true. The first 75 wishes are to be fulfilled in 2023.

An official book marking the anniversary is available at https:// shop.porsche. com/.

The brand is also celebrating the milestone around the world. It held the ‘Festival of Dreams’ at the Hockenheimring, Germany, on June 10 and 11, while the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, the UK, is marking the anniversary from July 13 to 16. The Porsche Rennsport Reunion is being held at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California from September 28 to October 1.

Porsche Malta celebrated the anniversary on June 24 at the Royal Malta Golf Club.

www.porshce.com

www.mizzimotors.com/car-companies/continental-cars.html