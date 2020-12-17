A magistrate hearing a money laundering case involving an allegedly suspicious transaction over the sale of an oil rig on Thursday told the prosecution to cough up hard evidence because the case could not be based solely on suspicions and presuppositions.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech insisted with the police and prosecutors from the Attorney General’s office to show the court hard evidence they had against an auctioneer and a financial services practitioner who stand charged with laundering “millions of euro” over a period of time.

“Show me the proof,” the magistrate demanded in court on Thursday as she heard submissions on whether there was enough evidence for the men to be placed under a bill of indictment.

Pierre Grech Cumbo Pillow, 44, an auction firm owner from Ta’ Xbiex and financial services practitioner Jason Vella Tabone, 37, from Qormi, stand charged with money laundering.

It emerged in court that the police investigations began over an allegedly suspicious transaction over the sale of a disassembled oil rig. The transaction, which passed due diligence tests by both the men as well as Malta-based Satabank, which processed it and which has since lost its licence to operate, involved Ukranian energy giant Burisma Group, which has US-President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, on its board of directors.

The court heard how the police investigation began over the involvement of a man, Mykola Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oil and natural gas businessman, politician and oligarch. He was the founder of the Burisma Group in 2002.

Zlochevsky was Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources between 2010 and 2012. He was investigated for several offences in the past over embezzlement but was never charged.

It also emerged that in 2014, Zlochevsky had rented Grech Cumbo Pillow’s Ta’ Xbiex apartment when he was applying for Maltese citizenship through the golden visa programme, the IIP.

“You're saying this man is a person of dubious character, but I need to see evidence of the actual criminal activity. I need to see evidence that the money allegedly involved in the transaction over the sale of this oil rig was dirty money. Your case has to be based on evidence on the tainted origin of the funds and not the money laundering set up you’re saying you saw or were informed about. It is pivotal to the case,” the magistrate told the prosecution.

Police Inspector Brian Paul Camilleri told the court that letters rogatory had been sent but the replies have not yet been received.

To this, the magistrate replied: “Then why all this urgency to prosecute? Why did you tell the magistrate presiding over the inquiry to close the inquiry so that you could prosecute if this information was still lacking? What evidence is there on the predicate offence?”

A predicate offence is the illicit source of funds - the reason the money had to be laundered, for example prostitution or the sale of drugs.

Lawyer Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango, from the Attorney General’s office, replied that the prosecution contends it is embezzlement and that the pair were third-party money launderers.

“But you’re not answering my question: where is the proof,” the magistrate asked, to which the lawyer replied: There are three reports in the inquiry which clearly state there is a case. It’s all there”

“I did not accuse Zlochevsky but these two men. As an investigator, I found that the structure fit within the scheme of a money laundering operation. When I checked money through police intelligence, I found that the money was dirty money,” Inspector Camilleri added.

“Then give me the proof,” the magistrate replied, getting somewhat cross at the lack of replies from the prosecution.

“There's enough evidence in the inquiry. Zlochevsky was a suspect with Interpol. In statement, Vella Tabone said he knew that Zlochevsky was being investigated abroad so even the fact that he knew he was suspicious was enough,” Azzopardi Alamango said, prompting an uproar from the defence.

The defence team, composed of lawyers Giannella de Marco and John Refalo for Grech Cumbo Pillow and lawyers Michael Sciriha, Albert Zerafa and Matthew Xuereb, insisted that they were contesting what is known as prima facie – that there was enough evidence for the case to be heard.

We think there is absolutely nothing. The police did not even do the basic investigations - Defence lawyers

“We are contesting it. We think there is absolutely nothing. The police did not even do the basic investigations, such as to see whether the sale of the rig really happened or check where the money was coming from. The prosecution had documents in Ukranian and did not even bother translating them. This was a simple transaction through a Maltese company. Due diligence was done and it was approved by a bank," de Marco said forcefully.

The magistrate put off the case for a decree to January 11. However, she ordered the prosecution to attend another short sitting planned for January 5 to show the court “admissible evidence” on the predicate offence.