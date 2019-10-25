Tango Nuevo Quintet is performing Astor Piazzolla’s Tango Nuevo in a concert that gives homage to the popular musical masterpieces of the Argentinian composer.

The newly-formed quintet, led by flutist Fiorella Camilleri, includes accordionist Giancarlo Palena, guitarist Karl Galea, double bassist Marco Agnetti and pianist Joe Debono.

Diablo y Angel will also feature the bandoneon, a type of concertina particularly popular in Argentina and rarely performed in Malta.

A duo from Moveo Dance Company is featuring in a choreographic work by Dorian Mallia, bringing together sensual tango with contemporary dance.Piazzolla was the foremost composer and ambassador of tango music, who carried the signature sound of Argentina to clubs and concert halls around the world. His music is so well-known that he is sought out by every kind of accomplished musician, from across different musical genres such as jazz, classical music, opera and rock and roll.

The concert is held in collaboration with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and produced by Culture Venture.

Diablo y Angel is being held at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana, today at 8pm. For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com.