The latest Kelma Kelma Nota Nota show, Sħuna u Tqarmeċ (warm and crusty), was held recently at Hilton Malta in St Julian's.

In an obvious reference to Maltese bread, the event was commissioned by Maypole, which is committed to maintaining and promoting the traditional ħobża tal-Malti (the Maltese loaf) in local culture.

The humour and style of popular host Ray Calleja brought to the stage a lively two hours of fun, which included a mix of music and words.

Academic input provided an entire compendium of terms and idioms, used in the Maltese language as metaphors in everyday vocabulary. From the description of characters, of all types, to earning a living, to a profitable venture, the Maltese word for bread, ħobż, is ever-present.

The witty wordplay was complemented by the Maltese band Big Band Brothers, who played a selection of Maltese all-time favourite songs, some of which had the lyrics amended to encompass the topic of bread.

Singers Claudia Faniello and Daniel Cauchi, as well as the young Kaya, also performed.

The show was also presented as a matinée to hundreds of schoolchildren. Among the dignitaries present, were the Acting President of Malta, Frank Bezzina, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro-Preca, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and members of parliament.