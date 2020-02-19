A contemporary, interactive, dance show for children aged 4+ is being held at Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, this weekend.

The show will be followed by an educational workshop for children and curious adults alike on the daily life of bees.

The event is taking place on Saturday and Sunday at 10am and 11.30am. Participants will be entitled to visit the rest of the Esplora exhibits and attend a live science show on the same day.

These shows form part of the Manoel Theatre’s Toi Toi programme. For bookings, visit Teatru Manoel online. Schools wishing to book groups for these 40-minute performances may send an e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt