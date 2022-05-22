Boxing great Floyd Mayweather danced and showboated his way through a one-sided exhibition bout against former sparring partner and fellow retiree “Dangerous” Don Moore in Abu Dhabi early on Sunday.

The former welterweight world champion, wearing UAE colours, spoke directly to the cameras and chatted with the referee in between unleashing flurries at his outclassed fellow American.

It was the third exhibition appearance for Mayweather, 45, who retired from professional boxing with an unprecedented 50-0 record after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017.

The former welterweight world champion dominated YouTube star Logan Paul last June and beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa by TKO in just two minutes in December 2018. Both fights were widely ridiculed.

