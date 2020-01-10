The UK’s Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) annually holds its Present Around the World (PATW) competition. The aim behind this event is for engineering students and young professionals to come together and compete against each other in a contest that showcases their presentation skills on an engineering or technology related topic.

The local PATW heats are organised by the Malta Group for Professional Engineering Institutions (MGPEI), the local representative of the IET. The winning candidate subsequently proceeds to represent Malta at regional level, and again at the global level, if successful.

Daniel Bonanno was chosen to represent Malta at the regional heats in Athens, where he was declared the winner. He then progressed to represent the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region at the global final in London.

Bonanno is a researcher at the Department of Systems and Control Engineering, at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Malta, working within the fields of image processing and computer vision.

His PATW presentation treated the subject of JPEG compression, whereby he presented his academic work on the matter to the attending audience.

Describing his experience, Bonanno commented: “While I was aware of the IET and its role as one of the world’s leading professional societies for the engineering and technology community, I had never heard of the PATW competition.

“The aim of this competition is for participants to showcase their presentation skills. If you are successful at winning one round, you move on to the next, where the challenge gets tougher since you will be competing against other winners from larger geographical regions. Participating in a PATW competition is a great experience. It’s an opportunity to test your presentation skills and become a more confident communicator”, continued Bonanno.

“If I had to describe my PATW journey, I would say it was exciting and enriching, but most of all, humbling. You get to meet new people from all around the globe, and if you are fortunate enough, you may even get to make some truly good friends. If you are thinking of taking part in PATW, I suggest you simply go for it and believe in yourself,” concluded Bonanno.

The MGPEI strives to promote the advancement and visibility of the engineering profession, as well as to assist its members in their career development and their contribution to society. It is the local representative of three of the leading British engineering institutions, namely the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) and the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE). Interested individuals are invited to visit the MGPEI’s website www.maltagpei.org.mt.