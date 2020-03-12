Rachel is a nine-year-old girl who lives with her mother and one-year-old brother. Some time ago the family lost their breadwinner, the father, and later last year they were also victims of the floods that hit Malawi. They now live in a hut built with twigs, without the luxury of electricity and water.

Every single day, rain or shine, Rachel walks barefoot, to take home a bucket of water, carrying it all the way back on her head. On Saturday, March 14, Missio Malta is organising the fifth edition of #hopemissiofest marathon in aid of projects in the missions.

During 2019, with funds raised from the marathon, the Missionary Day and several other activities organised throughout the year, Missio successfully sponsored more than 90 projects. These projects were spread in all continents and include among others, farms, schools, clinics and boreholes.

Through these projects entire communities and not just individuals, are benefiting. This year Missio will focus its help on projects related to clean water. Follow the marathon on one of the Maltese television stations where you can get more information, hear and watch stories, and at the same time give your donation. You can also come with your donation during the marathon at WE Media Studios Qormi, or call on one of the numbers displayed on the television screens. You can also sponsor a small project. Another possibility is to give your donation online at www.missio.org.mt. Volunteers from Missio will be collecting offers from homes during the marathon.

Gozitans who wish to give their donation personally, can do so by visiting the Missions Office in Rabat, Gozo, which will be open to receive donations between 3pm and 8pm. Gozitan volunteers will also be collecting donations from homes during the marathon.

To donate by, call on 5170 2063 for a donation of €15, 5180 2064 for a donation of €25, 5190 2061 for a donation of €50, and via SMS on 5061 8820 for a donation of €6.99.