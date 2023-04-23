Brighton face Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday with the prize of a first FA Cup final for 40 years on offer to cap the Seagulls’ meteoric rise from the bottom of the English football pyramid to one of its most respected clubs.

The fact that Roberto De Zerbi’s men are the bookies favourites to beat the Red Devils is testament to how Brighton have become the model to follow for those clubs who do not possess the resources of the Premier League’s traditional powers.

Albion sit seventh in the English top flight, above Liverpool and Chelsea, despite losing their manager earlier in the season and consistently having their best players poached by the Premier League elite.

Graham Potter was chewed up and spat out by Chelsea within seven months after Brighton pocketed £21.5 million ($27 million) in compensation for the Englishman’s departure in September.

