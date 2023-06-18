Protectionism has become a thing of the past. Access to Maltese markets has become totally liberalised, opening the door to globalisation, which has eroded away at national identities worldwide.

At Maypole, we have strived hard to earn and maintain our position at the heart of Maltese society, both through our physical presence in so many towns and villages, and even more so through our traditional methods and products that we offer to the Maltese public on a daily basis. We consider anything that contributes to the safeguarding of our identity and heritage as being interlinked to our flagship product, a mainstay of our identity in its own right – the ħobża tal-Malti – the traditional Maltese loaf.

As a novel marketing approach, which goes beyond just advertising, we decided to come up with an activity that, while having bread at its centre, links and incorporates many other aspects and facets of the Maltese way of life into an entertaining yet educational mosaic that would reach all levels of our society, from young to old. And what better garnish to complement the ħobża tal-Malti, than the Maltese language, Maltese music and Maltese talent?

Sħuna u Tqarmeċ, that translates to warm and crusty in an obvious reference to the freshly-baked Maltese loaf, was the outcome of our brainstorming and discussions. We teamed up with the organisers of Kelma Kelma Nota Nota (Word-by-word, note-by note) , with the valuable input of University academics and brought together a delightful soiree all about bread.

As Ray Calleja, the versatile and bubbly presenter of the event, himself observed in his introduction, how is it possible to have an event just about bread? In fact, it was. The Maltese word for bread is as much a part of our daily lives as is the bread itself. Bread is such a staple element of the Maltese way of life, a key essential, that the word ħobż or ħobża finds itself forming part of an innumerable amount of idioms, maxims and everyday sayings in the daily language of our people. Sħuna u Tqarmeċ brought together all that, and the audiences were enthralled with the mix they were served.

In recent years, we have seen that bread has been on the receiving end of unfair, and outright incorrect, perceptions. In reality, bread is a rich and healthy source of nutrients and energy and it enjoys a versatility that makes it suitable for all occasions. We used the Sħuna u Tqarmeċ - Kelma Kelma Nota Nota concept as a marketing and educational event through which we could use entertaining information to promote bread in general, but especially that most Maltese stalwart of our fare, the appropriately-named ħobża tal-Malti.

The effectiveness of this marketing and communicative event could be seen in the faces of the delighted audiences, including and especially the schoolchildren who came to the matinee event held especially for them. Maypole has become a household term when it comes to the traditional Maltese loaf, a staple in most Maltese homes. Sħuna u Tqarmeċ provided the ideal platform for Maypole to be associated with a fundamental component of Maltese identity, the ħobża tal-Malti. While Maypole is undoubtedly the main supplier of this fresh commodity, we feel we have a sense of duty towards Maltese traditions, especially the baking skills and knowhow that has been handed down from generation to generation for centuries. There is no room for relaxation and resting on our laurels if we intend to preserve our bread-making culture and we are proud to say that we feel that our sense of ‘ownership’ of the role of guardians of the ħobża, is a major element in the passion that we put into our daily bread production.

Roderick Vella, Customer Relations, Events and Marketing Manager of JUNE 11 Maypole Group.