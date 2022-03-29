Pascal Siakam poured in 40 points as the Toronto Raptors snapped the Boston Celtics’ six-game win streak with a 115-112 overtime victory on Monday.

Siakam and the Raptors took advantage of a depleted Celtics line-up to grab a crucial victory that boosts Toronto’s hopes of securing an automatic postseason berth.

The win moves Toronto level with the Chicago Bulls on 43 wins and 32 losses in the East, just ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers who are one place outside the automatic playoff spots in seventh.

The Celtics have been the form team in the NBA recently, motoring to 11 wins in their last 12 games prior to Monday’s clash.

