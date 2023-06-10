When Team Malta celebrated its record-breaking win at the Games of the Small States of Europe last week, 14 sets of siblings returned to the family home with medals.

They included an entire family – Colette, Kijan and Lijana Sultana – who will have to find space in the trophy case for their haul of five golds, two silvers and one bronze.

Two sets of sisters also joined the exclusive group.

Sprinter Janet Richard took home a double gold, while her older sister, Jacqueline won silver in rugby sevens. And among Gina McNamara’s triple golds was for the 800m race, seconds before her sister, Clare, won bronze.

Jacqueline and Janet Richard

Janet (left) and Jacqueline (right) holding their GSSE 2023 medals. Photo: Janet Richard

As children growing up in Birkirkara, the Richard sisters played basketball together but Jacqueline always managed to turn the non-contact sport into something more physical.

“I remember we would be playing on the same team but somehow she would manage to grab me and throw me across the court,” Janet says. “I don’t know if it’s a sister thing or if she just showed early signs of being a rugby player!”

Caption: Janet (left) and Jacqueline (right) during their time at Sacred Heart, St Julian’s. Photo: Janet Richard

They both began their sporting careers in athletics but former long jumper Jacqueline, 25, turned to rugby sevens, earning a silver medal with Team Malta this year.

Her 24-year-old sister smashed the competition and took home two golds, for the solo 400m sprint and the women’s 4x100m relay. She also bagged a bronze for the women’s 200m sprint.

Although difficult to coordinate as each trains with their own coaches and teams, the sisters try to find gym slots together whenever they can.

“My sister is my best friend and role model, I hope to become the woman she is someday and I am so lucky to have her in my life,” Janet says.

Both competitive people, Janet says a win for one is a win for both.

Jacqueline (left) and Janet (right) during one of their gym workouts together. Photo: Janet Richard

“We just want to see each other succeed in all aspects of life.”

Winning gold on home soil is one of her career highlights with the national record holder describing her races as “pinch me moments”.

Currently studying for her master’s in child psychology, Janet said that her prize money – €20,000 in total for her two golds – will go towards her tuition fees.

Clare and Gina McNamara

Gina McNamara carrying sister Clare just after their race where they finished first and third respectively. Photo: Keith Zahra

When the McNamara sisters lined up along the curved 800m start line at the games, it was a first for both.

“We actually had never gone head-to-head before this event,” says Gina. “So being able to share this experience with her, and both [earn a] medal, is something that I think we’ll both remember for a long time.”

As the 28-year-old clinched gold in the long-distance race, her 21-year-old sister, Clare was just four seconds behind her, claiming bronze.

Gina also won gold in the 1,500m and 5,000m races.

Clare (right) supporting her older sister Gina (centre) at an event. Photo: McNamara Family

“It’s different going into a meet when you know your sibling is in it,” Gina says. “There always is a race plan but when it’s your family in it with you, you want to do everything in your power to optimise the outcome for both of you.”

As girls, the US-based sisters, who are of Maltese descent, would play “a ton of backyard sports” such as football, capture the flag and basketball with their neighbours.

When training for the 800m race, the McNamaras discussed different strategies and race scenarios.

Their preparation worked out when the race began slow, a sign that meant the winner would be decided by a quick final 150m sprint which allowed Clare to “tuck in and execute perfectly” for a third-place finish, Gina says.

“Finding her after the race, carrying the flag, and running back down the homestretch to see our family is a memory I think we’ll both carry for a long time.”

Colette, Kijan and Lijana Sultana

From left: Colette, Lijana and Kijan Sultana at the 2018 Australian Junior Open. Photo: Robert Sultana

A familiar name within the squash scene, the Sultana siblings all found themselves on the court with family members at several points throughout the games.

Colette, 27, Kijan, 19, and Lijana, 16, took home a combined total of five golds, two silvers and one bronze across singles, teams, same-sex doubles and mixed doubles.

They participated in almost every squash event the games offered.

“It was a great experience playing an all-Maltese final on home soil with so much support,”

Lijana said of her match against her older sister Colette in the women’s singles final.

Although Lijana lost the match and took home silver, she said that she had no expectations going into it as, no matter the outcome, it was a proud win for the sisters.

The three siblings all train at the Daisy Hill Club in Brisbane, Australia, occasionally practising with each other.

Despite their joint training, the women’s singles final was the first time Colette and Lijana played against each other in competition as their 11-year gap usually sees them compete in different tournaments.

After losing to her sister, Lijana and Colette would later join forces in the women’s doubles to claim gold.

U15 champion Kijan Sultana with his sister and U13 champion Lijana in 2017. Photo: Robert Sultana

“It felt even better knowing that I won the medal alongside my sister and my brother who won the men’s doubles on the same day.”

Colette began playing squash aged nine at the Marsa Sports Club and remained devoted as she moved to the UK, US and, more recently, Australia.

The family have followed in their father’s footsteps: Robert Sultana is secretary of the Malta Squash Association.

Speaking about her win against her much younger sister, Colette said the experience was bittersweet.

“All I ever want for them is success but, at this stage, I played my best and I won and I’m also proud of that because I respect them as strong and formidable opposition,” she says.

“The most respectful thing to do is to compete and respect them in that way.”

Celebrating Team Malta

Athletes from the Maltese contingent of the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe will meet their fans at an event in Castille Square on Wednesday, June 14, at 7.30pm.

Artists Amber and Aiden will be joined on stage by popular DJs Ziggy and David in an event to celebrate Team Malta’s record haul of 38 gold, 30 silver and 29 bronze medals that saw Malta rank first among the nine participating countries.