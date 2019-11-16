Pre-Christmas celebrations began at Sicilia Outlet Village this weekend with a

calendar of family-friendly events and activities.

The Catania-based luxury shopping destination launched the start of holiday season shopping with live performances, activities for children and winter promo events with discounted items in selected outlets.

Special promotions will continue during Black Friday weekend at the end of the month, when participating stores will be offering selected items at savings of up to 50%.

On December 8, 14 and 24 bagpipe players in traditional dress will turn up the Christmas spirit with their music starting from 4pm.

