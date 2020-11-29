The closure of traditional retail channels for clothing and accessories during the pandemic has driven online shopping and fashion e-commerce sites are constantly gaining ground over brick- and-mortar stores.

Individual brands and shops are pushing precisely in this direction and leading Italian and international multibrand players are seeking to exploit this new situation to cater as best they can to the needs of customers in lockdown, particularly in view of the upcoming holidays.

The numbers speak for themselves: the pandemic has accelerated the growth of online shopping and it is estimated that e-commerce sales will reach €22.7 billion in 2020 (up 26 per cent). That’s €4.7 billion more than in 2019, according to the latest figures from the B2C Observatory at the Polytechnic University of Milan. The fashion and clothing sector alone recorded an increase of 21 per cent (€3.9 billion).

Now Arcus Real Estate, the only company operating and marketing two, 100 per cent Made in Italy premium outlets, Sicilia Outlet Village and Torino Outlet Village, has introduced a smart shopping service.

Located in an area with strong tourist appeal, Sicilia Outlet Village has been voted a veritable shopping tourism destination and is included in the travel notes of visitors from all over the world as a must-see and must-shop stop.

Despite the absence of foreign tourists in Italy during the unusual summer of 2020, the village was able to hold its own and maintain a good market share, thanks to the increased presence of local customers, up by 30 per cent.

The latest restrictions imposed by the prime minister’s decree of October 24 and subsequent regional regulations have led to tightened restrictions in terms of mobility and businesses open to the public. These circumstances have led Arcus Real Estate to define a new path forward in retail, beyond physical sales, and to open up a new, innovative channel for outlet shopping with which to reach out to its customers.

On Thursday, November 12, Sicilia Outlet Village launched its smart shopping service.

Many of the leading fashion brands, as well as other retailers, have adhered to this ambitious project, which enables customers to shop at the two villages from home.

With the support of their sales assistants, the village boutiques have worked hard to offer their customers a remote shopping service via WhatsApp, e-mail and social networks.

The list of brands participating in this initiative grows daily, a clear sign that this project, which was designed, backed and sponsored by the village, is proving very popular and achieving excellent results.

Despite its digital nature, this service maintains the excellent standards of customer care for which the village is renowned and on which it has built its success and its strong customer loyalty.

Shopping at Sicilia Outlet Village is now doubly smart. Customers can take advantage of the same special offers, excellent prices and incredible discounts that they would have enjoyed with in-store shopping.

Sicilia Outlet Village is an ideal place where to shop for designer brands and so much more, without losing sight of one’s budget.

For all the details on participating brands and smart shopping services of Sicilia Outlet Village, log on to https://www.siciliaoutletvillage.com/it/landing/smart-shopping/.