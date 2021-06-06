The outdoor areas at Sicilia Outlet Village and the safety measures implemented throughout the outlet have taken on a new added value for customers, enabling them to enjoy a safe and pleasant shopping experience.

On May 22, Sicilia Outlet Village, the luxury shopping destination strategically positioned in the heart of the Italian island, reopened its doors for weekend shopping, welcoming back guests even on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10am to 9pm.

Visitors will find a number of new outlets that opened in recent months, including by top international brands, such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Paul& Shark, Tommy Hilfiger, Crocs and Sundek, which add to the increasingly rich and varied selection of brands present at the Village.

“People just want to get back to a bit of normal, open-air shopping. With Sicily now classed as a yellow zone, there has been a significant increase in weekday visitors flows, but, for many customers, Saturdays and Sundays are the only days when they can come here to shop,” the management at Sicilia Outlet Village said in a statement.

“The abundant open-air spaces and the safety measures that have been adopted ensure that Village customers and staff are able to shop and work in conditions of total safety.”

New sea links with Catania, Augusta, in addition to Pozzallo

The safety measures put in place include limiting the number of customers entering stores, free masks, hand sanitisers in stores and common areas, the option to pre-book shop entry times from home and ongoing security within the Village to ensure that physical distancing is maintained.

Sicilia Outlet Village has also implemented a ‘priority entry’ service, allowing shoppers to pre-book the day and time of their visit to their favourite stores on the website and avoid any long waits. Shoppers can also pre-book store visits from inside the Village, simply by scanning the QR codes positioned on the storefront windows.

“We’re also ready to welcome the many Italian and foreign tourists that have always represented an important market segment for Sicilia Outlet Village,” the management added.

Starting this summer, Malta will be even closer and the Village even easier to get to, thanks to new sea links with the ports of Catania and Augusta, in addition to the existing ferry service with the port of Pozzallo.