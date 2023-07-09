The summer sales kicked off at Sicily’s luxury outlet, Sicilia Outlet Village, last Thursday.

Customers can now shop from 140 leading designer brands – from Armani, Trussardi and Dolce & Gabba to Coach, Tod’s, Moschino and Polo Ralph Lauren − with extra savings on discounted outlet prices.

Music lovers will also be treated to three concerts this summer. The Music at Sunset event will feature singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mario Venuti on July 21; a tribute by singer-songwriter Morgan to the late Franco Battiato, accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra, on August 6; and a piano and vocal recital by Dolcenera on August 9. All the concerts will all start at 6.30pm.

Visitors can also enjoy an open-air permanent exhibition of street art, Spreading Happiness, developed in collaboration with Farm Cultural Park in Favara, under the artistic direction of contemporary art enthusiast Andrea Bartoli.

Three concerts this summer

The street art project involves a number of artists who have represented the theme of happiness through their works in a variety of art forms: murals, installations, illustrations and photography. Among others, there are installations and optical geometries by Motorefisico, two Roman architects and designers; traditional illuminations by Domenico Pellegrino; photographs and illustrations by Paolo Raeli and Alessandra Bruni; as well as shapes and colours by Alberonero and a monumental artwork by La Fille Bertha, which winks to visitors from one of the village’s entrance doors.

For an even more pleasant and relaxing visit to the Village, guests can use numerous hospitality services, starting with the exclusive shuttle bus service, with departures from Palermo, Mondello, Cefalù, Messina, Taormina and Giardini Naxos (more details on bus times and routes are available on the Village’s website).

The Village also offers guests a multilingual reception service that can provide them with all the information they need, as well as arranging its special hands-free shopping service, enabling customers to drop off their purchases at the Village Info Point and continue shopping without having to carry around their bags, which they can collect when they’re ready to leave.

Until September 11, Sicilia Outlet Village will be open seven days a week (including August 15) from 10am to 9pm. For more information, visit siciliaoutletvillage.com or the Instagram account@siciliaoutletvillage.