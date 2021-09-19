The leading designer brands’ autumn/winter collections have arrived at the chic boutiques of Sicilia Outlet Village.

One can shop for the most prestigious international fashion brands at discounts of up to 70 per cent all year-round at the village. But to further enhance one’s visit and welcome the new season, the venue has prepared a rich calendar of events and activities for the whole family, to give one the ultimate shopping experience with an artistic twist and an eye on sustainability.

Saturday, September 25, has been dubbed ‘Luxury Day’.

Visitors to the village will be able to enjoy an open-air art gallery, thanks to a live performance by renowned Italian-Russian street artist Mikhail Albano and by the Academia delle Belle Arti of Catania.

The artists will revisit the concept of sustainability through fashion.

Visitors can also take a moment to relax from a day of shopping and have a personalised cosmetic consultancy using sustainable products in participating stores.

There will also be workshops for children to make sure the youngest start familiarising with the concept of sustainability.

For electric car lovers, the newest Audi e-tron and hybrid models will be on display.

Finally, a VIP Lounge will be available on this special day. In this area, guests will be treated to exclusive services such as a mixology bar, a personal shopper and chromotherapy advice.

Sicilia Outlet Village keeps providing unique events and initiatives to ensure a special and enjoyable guest experience.

Stay up to date on the activities taking place at Sicilia Outlet Village by visiting www.siciliaoutletvillage.com.