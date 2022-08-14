Sicilia Outlet Village has transformed into an outdoor art gallery, having kicked off Spreading Happiness, an initiative by Farm Cultural Park.

Founded in 2010 by Florinda Saieva and Andrea Bartoli, Farm Cultural Park is located in the town centre of Favara in the province of Agrigento.

Thanks to a relentless cultural programme, with projects in Favara and Mazzarino, such as SOU, the School of Architecture for Children, the School of Politics for Young Women and Human Forest, Farm strives to be a catalyst for urban regeneration and social change.

Both the outlet village and Farm aim to promote and spread culture and art in Sicily. This has led to the launch of a street art project entitled Spreading Happiness, which will involve the contributions of six extraordinary and internationally recognised artists who will be providing their creative visions on happiness through various channels: murals, installations, illustrations and photographs.

The project, curated by Andrea Bartoli, co-founder and artistic director of Farm Cultural Park, kicked off earlier this month. Visitors enjoyed a live performance by Motorefisico, two Rome-based architects and designers, who used their signature geometric forms and optical effects to create an installation directly on-site.

Outlet village is now also a key player in the promotion of art and culture

Later this month, Domenico Pellegrino, a Sicilian artist who has made tradition his central theme, will be enchanting visitors with a light installation.

Graphic designer Alessandra Bruni will share her interpretation of happiness through her illustrations, while Paolo Raeli, a young and talented Italian-Danish photographer from Palermo, will present an array of photographs featuring his distinctive and unmistakable style that’s intimate, passionate, romantic and uncensored.

In autumn, the first round of artworks will be closing off with a mural by Alberonero, a refined artist who creates urban landscapes, and an installation by Polish artist Nespoon, who combines tradition and innovation, local and global, with her giant mandalas.

The artistic works will be carried out according to a planned calendar and will remain on display at the shopping village even after completion.

Managed by Arcus Real Estate and strategically positioned in the heart of Sicily, along the A19 highway linking the cities of Catania and Palermo, not only has the outlet village become popular with shoppers, now it is also a key player in the promotion of art and culture.

To find out more, visit www.farmculturalpark.com or www.siciliaoutletvillage.com.