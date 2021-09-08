A mixed media exhibition by Sicilian artists Corrado Iozia and Benedetto Strano is currently being held at the Razzett tal-Markiż in Mosta.

Both artists hail from the picturesque village of Zafferana Etnea, a commune in Catania, Sicily and both convey their love for their island in the exhibition aptly titled I Love Sicily.

The works being displayed at the exhibition are mostly oil paintings of typical Sicilian landscapes, including those showing the artists’ fascination with Mount Etna, which features in a number of works.

Iozia has already exhibited in Malta and Gozo. In fact, he is exhibiting at the cultural centre in Mosta for the eighth time.

Although he is here presenting landscape paintings on canvas, he specialises in traditional antique-style etching and hammering on brass sheets, some of which he colours while others he leaves in raw brass. Iozia is the president of the Associazione Artistico-Culturale Giuseppe Sciuti in Zafferana Etnea.

Strano is also a member of this art association.

Some of the artworks by Corrado Iozia

The two artists have both held numerous solo and collective exhibitions and their artworks are found in private collections and in various publications around the world.

The exhibition, organised by Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti in collaboration with the Maria Regina College Mosta Secondary, runs until September 18.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 6 to 8pm and Sundays from 10am to noon and from 6 to 8pm. Entrance is free. All the health safety measures as issued by the health authorities are to be strictly adhered to. Visitors must wear a mask and keep social distance. For more information, visit the Facebook page Razzett tal-Markiż – Cultural Centre.

Paesaggio siciliano by Benedetto Strano

Le quattro stagioni by Benedetto Strano

Parco di Sicilia by Benedetto Strano