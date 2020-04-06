Truck drivers bringing cargo from Sicily on the catamaran will not be allowed to leave the terminal at Grand Harbour, Virtu Ferries said.

In terms of arrangements made by the Superintendent of Public Health and the Port Health Authorities, drivers embarking in Sicily and arriving in Malta shall not leave the Virtu Terminal secure area but will return to Sicily on the next trip.

Drivers shall limit themselves to driving their vehicle from the catamaran onto the quay.

Similarly, drivers embarking in Malta and arriving in Sicily shall not leave the designated port facility in Pozzallo during their stay in Sicily awaiting their return journey to Malta.

Drivers who prefer not to travel with their vehicle after boarding the catamaran may disembark immediately and their truck will be driven off the ferry on arrival by another driver.

The regulations come into force on Wednesday.

"These restrictions are in line with the current policy of maintaining social distance, while at the same time providing for the maintenance of the supply chain for the importation of perishable foods, medicines and other essential items," Virtu said.