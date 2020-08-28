Take advantage of Virtu’s September fares and massive discounts in Sicily. Travel to your destination with fully regulated social distancing from embarkation to getting off the Saint John Paul II in Pozzallo.

Sicily has so much to offer and now at rock bottom prices. Deep in the countryside or by the sea, accommodation prices have nosedived. Luscious Sicilian meals served with dedication, goodness and at giveaway prices. Throw in some shopping, with branded goods going for a song. Winter beckons and we do not know what is in store. Make hay while the sun shines – beat COVID-19, just don’t let it get you down. Treat yourself and the family to a last summer fling at giveaway prices.

Sicily is vast – the population density in Malta is 1,500 people per square kilometre, while in Sicily it’s 200 per square kilometre. Factor in a population of five million, two million living in Palermo and another million in Greater Catania – the rest, the other two million, live in the other 25,700 square kilometres. How’s that for social distancing. No wonder the largest island in the Mediterranean enjoys an enviable COVID-19 record.

Virtu has made travel not just easy but simple. Its motto of ‘keep it simple’ works for you. You decide you want a fling in Sicily, then you change your mind – no problem you get your money back, there and then, full refund. You want to change your departure date or your return – that’s no problem either, as you can do it on the spot at no extra charge.

Saint John Paul II needs no introduction – however in the current situation it is worth pointing out that there are 1,120 seats on board, 138 of them outside on the upper deck and the main deck, there is also plenty of room on both decks for you to stroll around if you so wish. The vessel usually caters for 900 passengers, this has been reduced by 40 per cent, so social distancing on board is observed at all times.

There are plenty of wonderful places just minutes away from the catamaran’s port of call, Pozzallo. The province of Ragusa and that of Siracusa have an excellent COVID-19 record. Dotted here and there in the countryside you will find many a family run agriturismo, where Maltese families are always made welcome, you are assured of great traditional meals. Within a 40-minute radius are a number of shopping complexes, such as the Centro Commerciale Ibleo and Masseria in Ragusa, with Ibla, the quaint mediaeval town, on the way. There is Auchan near Syracuse and further afield, Etnapolis on the outskirts of Catania. For some really good branded bargains Sicilia Outlet is one hour and a half away on the road Catania to Enna. Taormina, one of the Mediterranean’s best-known resorts, usually thronged with tourists and very much on the expensive side, now comparatively empty, awaits you with the best offers you can ever hope to get.

Virtu recommends you take a swab test up to 72 hours prior to your departure and take the test result with you. There is one simple and reasonable reason to do this – it is called peace of mind.

Need a rest? Just take the test. Go for it and keep it simple. Sicily – enjoy every minute of it. Go Virtu. For more information visit http://www.virtuferries.com/.