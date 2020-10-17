Sicily's Mount Etna can be seen rising majestically behind Mdina's cathedral in this stunning shot by photographer Daniel Cilia.

The photo, taken from Dingli Cliffs on Saturday morning, show the Monti Iblei (Hyblean Mountains) behind St Paul's Cathedral at a distance of about 120 kilometres, with Mount Etna further back at around 220 kilometres.

Cilia said the image was taken with an 800 mm lens (500 mm mirror lens and 1.2x teleconverter) and then cropped in for an equivalent focal length of about 1600mm.

The Monti Iblei, straddling Ragusa, Syracuse and Catania, rise to a maximum peak of 986 metres at Monte Lauro, while Mount Etna, between Catania and Messina, is the highest active volcano in Europe at 3,326 metres.