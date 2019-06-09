Q: I bought a baby parrot from a local pet shop, which after just two days looked very weak. I informed the seller about this but was assured that the parrot was fine. A week later, the parrot still looked weak, so I messaged the seller again.

I would like to know if I take the parrot to a vet for a check-up and it results that it is sick, am I entitled to a refund?

A: When purchasing such animals consumers are advised to request a health certificate from the seller. If such a certificate is not provided, consumers should request that the animal is checked by a vet prior to finalising the sale. If both these options are refused by the seller, consumers are advised not to proceed with the purchase.

Since in this case these precautions were not taken, at this point you should inform the seller that you intend to have the parrot checked by a vet. The seller may request that the parrot is checked by his vet. If this is the case, you may request to be present during the visit. If it results that the parrot was sold to you sick and its condition cannot be cured, then you may ask the seller to replace the sick parrot with a healthy one or, if this is not possible, to refund you the money you paid for the parrot.

Should the seller refuse to provide you with such remedies, then you may lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. To make a claim, you need to be in possession of the proof of purchase.