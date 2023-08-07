Siemens Energy reported Monday a record third-quarter net loss after taking a €1.6-billion hit to fix technical problems with its onshore wind turbines.

The group had warned in June that quality issues at its troubled Siemens Gamesa wind unit were worse than previously thought, sending its share plunging more than 30 per cent.

Siemens also has a financial interest in Malta's energy sector, as it is one of three shareholders of the Electrogas consortium that built and operates a gas-fuelled power station in Delimara.

After initially estimating the repair costs at over a billion euros, Siemens Energy announced a charge of €1.6 billion to resolve the issues affecting "certain rotor blades and main bearings in the 4.X and 5.X platforms".

The charge weighed heavily on the company's overall performance in its fiscal third quarter, which slumped to a net loss of €2.9 billion. The company had booked a loss of €564 million in the same period a year earlier.

The latest result was also dragged lower by extra charges of €600 million in its offshore wind business, which has been hit by "higher product costs" and difficulties in ramping up capacity.

Siemens Energy said it was "additionally burdened" by a €700-million write-down of deferred tax assets during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the group now expects a significantly larger full-year net loss of around €4.5 billion, after a loss of €712 million last year.

CEO optimism

Siemens Energy said it had set up "a special committee for a detailed investigation of the quality and productivity problems at Siemens Gamesa".

The company plans to give an update on its wind strategy at an investor day in November.

Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch nonetheless expressed optimism about the future.

The company saw a jump in orders in the third quarter, with those at the Siemens Gamesa unit alone more than doubling year-on-year.

"We believe more than ever in the potential of wind power," Bruch told reporters during a conference call.

The long-running woes at Gamesa prompted Siemens Energy last year to take full control of the Spanish subsidiary, but a hoped-for turnaround has yet to materialise.

The specific issues plaguing Gamesa come at a challenging time for the wind power sector in general in Europe.

Despite growing demand for clean energy, the sector has been battered by higher prices for materials, persistent supply chain disruptions and strong competition from China.

Siemens Energy was the biggest faller on Germany's blue-chip DAX index just after 0915 GMT, with shares in the company dropping more than three per cent.