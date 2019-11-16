A Siġġiewi man was grievously hurt on Saturday afternoon when he was involved in a car crash in his hometown.



The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Triq il-Qrendi, the police said, when the 66-year-old collided with a Hino Dutro van being driven by a 56-year-old man who also lives in the town.



The crash victim was driving a Daihatsu at the time.

A medical team was called to the scene and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. In a statement, the police said they are investigating further.