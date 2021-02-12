Police are investigating leaked X-rated videos of a young Maltese woman who filed a report after she was shocked to learn that private material from her mobile phone was being shared without her consent.

As the circulation of the illicit videos spiraled, it led to the resignation of Siġġiewi FC’s head coach Trevor Thomas who stepped down following the backlash caused by the release of a video showing players laughing at one of the leaked X-rated videos.

The leaked video was being streamed during a team dinner at the Kebab Factory, Siġġiewi FC’s former main sponsor. The restaurant has cut ties with the club.

In a post on Facebook, Thomas wrote: "In light of the incident involving the Siġġiewi FC team, I would like to publicly say that as head coach, not only was I not involved, but I did my best to stop everything….I publicly apologise to both the victim and those close to her. In view of all this, in solidarity with the victim and with respect towards her, I have chosen to burden the consequences, not only by apologising, but by disassociating from the club and resigning."

In a statement issued on social media, the club dissociated itself from the matter and “categorically condemns what has transpired.. and shows solidarity with the people concerned." The club said an internal investigation was underway.

Meanwhile the young woman, who is still at school, said she was at her grandmother's house last weekend when she found out that a private, intimate video of hers had somehow appeared online – and everyone she knew was sharing it and watching it. By Monday a fake account appeared online, circulating her videos.

“I couldn’t stop shaking, I couldn’t breathe… I knew I had never sent them out, and I just dropped to the floor,” she told Lovin Malta. She spoke about how embarrassing and humiliating the experience has been adding that she is determined to fight for justice and was working closely with the police to ensure those who leaked her private videos faced the legal consequence - that could include a fine of up to €5,000 and up to two years imprisonment.

“I feel scared, like I want to hide in a hole, petrified of what people are saying – this is the worst I’ve ever been in my life.... This will not break me, I will come back even stronger than before,” she was quoted as saying.