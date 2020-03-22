The EkoSkola committee at Siġġiewi primary school has succeeded in eliminating the use of disposable plastic cups by staff at the school as part of its campaign to reduce the amount of plastic used by the school.

The school staff were persuaded to bring their own mugs to school to use during their training sessions rather than use disposable cups.

EkoSkola PROs Amira Galea and Aurora Vella said that after noting how many disposable cups the staff were using during their training sessions, the children in the committee launched a campaign aimed at persuading all staff to bring their own mugs to school rather than use disposable cups. They put up posters, addressed school assemblies, sent e-mails as reminders and went around individual classrooms to talk to those involved.

At the next staff training session the committee noticed that only four disposable cups were used. The campaign continued until no disposable cups were used.

The school’s head teacher will now not be buying any more disposable cups.

The committee estimates that in just a single scholastic year it would have saved 1,200 disposable cups from being disposed in the environment. It encouraged other students and staff to do their bit by adopting similar measures at their school or place of work.