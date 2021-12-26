Teachers from St Ignatius College primary school, Siġġiewi, recently attended a three-day training course in Ljubljana, Slovenia, together with peers from schools in Ireland, Spain and Slovenia, to exchange ideas about STEM projects and robotics activities. The course, organised by OŠ Vižmarje Brod primary school in Ljubljana, formed part of the Erasmusplus project InDemand being coordinated by the Siġġiewi primary.

During the training course, the educators took part in hands-on workshops focused on mechanics, alongside Slovenian students, and later shared their experiences with the other participants during a lesson study session. They also attended presentations and demonstrations at the school on other topics including robotics and structures projects.

During the InDemand project, students from the partners schools are being offered opportunities to take part in hands-on STEM activities through various challenges presented to them by their respective class teachers, who in turn share these challenges with their peers, and through this exchange of ideas, they are learning more about this area of study.

The project is being co-funded by the Erasmusplus programme.