Valletta Futsal obtained a dramatic 2-1 win over Siġġiewi to keep their perfect record intact in the national futsal league.

It was a hard-fought victory for Dylan Micallef’s troops who needed to dig deep before overcoming a stubborn Siġġiewi side.

Siġġiewi surged ahead through Brazilian striker Wallace.

Valletta tried to fight back but only managed to turn the result in their favour in the closing minutes of the match with veteran player Jovica Milijic netting a brace to seal a dramatic victory.

Luxol St Andrews registered a comfortable 12-0 win over St Georges.

Hebberth Bolt was in hot-scoring form when he netted four times while Mark Zammit grabbed a hat-trick.

