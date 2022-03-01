Siġġiewi residents are venting frustration over “traffic chaos” caused by works on the main road leading into the locality, with many saying they were not informed about this major closure.

Commenting on social media many residents expressed their anger after both lanes of Triq Siggiewi, known as il-benniena (the cradle), were closed off on Monday morning.

“Siġġiewi is a whole mess right now, a place to avoid at all costs,” one resident wrote on Facebook while another said: “everywhere is a disaster… no planning”.

Patience levels dropped further as motorists who tried to use alternative routes were faced with work on other roads.

Resident David Farrugia, who is also an administrator of the Facebook page Siġġiewi - Citta Ferdinand, said many were frustrated because the closure was not communicated to them.

Farrugia said Infrastructure Malta had informed him about the works last week and he had put up a post on social media.

But despite residents being told that one lane would remain open to traffic, both were eventually closed, blocking the main road leading to the locality.

“They should have communicated this better. There is the assumption that everyone uses social media, but it's not the case.

"Buses could not pass and shuttles were organised instead, however, this was not communicated well, leaving people waiting for the bus for hours," he said adding that while things were better on Tuesday, people were worried about what will happen when schools resume after midterm holidays on Wednesday.

'Total road closure for safety reasons'

Mayor Dominic Grech meanwhile said IM had informed the council about the need to carry out emergency works four days ago. Initially, it was believed that one lane could remain open but both lanes had been closed due to health and safety reasons. This way works could also be completed in the shortest timeframe possible, he said.

Grech added that the works, which included drainage services maintenance, the repairing of manholes and resurfacing, should be completed "in a few days”.

He said the council was working to sort out traffic management problems.

'Works carried out without any consultation'

However, PN local councillor Alessia Psaila Zammit - minority leader at the Siġġiewi local council - said the works were carried out without any consultation with local councillors.

“As councillors, we have been requesting information and reminding the mayor that it is his duty to ensure any works in Siġġiewi are done without causing unnecessary traffic chaos. Unfortunately, the mayor has failed to represent effectively Siġġiewi residents,” she said.

Questions sent to IM remained unanswered.