A social housing project in Siġġiewi which is in the pipeline has been described by an Opposition MP as being reminiscent of “Communist-era” buildings, with residents “packed like sardines”.

Ryan Callus, who comes from the town, levelled this criticism in parliament on Monday during the adjournment speech.

While insisting he was not against the project in principle, he said his criticism was intended to note the government's mistaken approach.

Having not delivered a single housing unit after seven years in power, the government had panicked and amended plans in order to fit as many apartments as possible, he said.

“How is it possible having 193 [housing] units near the Siġġiewi football pitch without any open spaces?” he asked.

“This is not to mention the design of these blocks which resemble to a communist era project rather than a 21st century European State,” the MP remarked.

Callus said the government was still in time to make changes to prevent the project from becoming an eyesore, by integrating units with nearby dwellings and the rest of the community.

The MP also claimed that no provision was being made to have a facility where residents could leave their domestic waste for collection. He also criticised the project over lack of parking facilities.

Callus referred to another social housing project in Siġġiewi, in Triq it-Tank, where he said the number of units had been increased to the detriment of the overall standards. In this case he said the apartment blocks would contrast with the surrounding buildings as they would have no front garden.

The MP called on the Labour-led Siġġiewi council to relay the residents’ concerns and lobby with the government for changes rather than allow itself to be driven by a politically-motivated agenda.